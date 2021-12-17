A recent nationwide TikTok trend about school shootings and bomb threats happening on Dec. 17 has caused schools across the nation to amp up their security.
The trend began as a plea for everyone to stay home from school on Dec. 17. However, there were no specific schools mentioned in the threat.
County School officials told the Times-Georgian on Friday that the school’s security team is working closely with local law enforcement regarding the trend hoax circulating on social media to ensure the safety of the students and staff remains safe.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we notified parents, administrators, and employees,” said Charity Aaron, director of partnership and communication. “And we increased law enforcement presence in all of our clusters.”
However, TikTok said in a statement that it did not find any threats on the social media platform.
“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok,” the company said.
Additionally, city school officials told the Times-Georgian on Friday that the rumors were deemed unfounded in this area, according to the Carrollton Police Department.
“We were aware of the rumors as we had students and parents seeing it circulate online yesterday,” said Cali Jones, community engagement coordinator.
“We investigated it with the Carrollton Police Department and the rumors were deemed unfounded in our area. We communicated this to our families yesterday afternoon and everything has been good on campus today [Friday].”
