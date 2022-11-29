Carroll County BOE hears presentation by Georgia Schools Boards Assoc Rep

Members of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education met on Tuesday for a called meeting in the system's Performing Arts Center Conference Room to hear a presentation by Tony Arasi (center), director of board development for the Georgia School Boards Association. Also pictured are BOE members and system administrative staff.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH

The longtime director of board development for the Georgia School Boards Association, Tony Arasi, was the featured speaker at a called meeting of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education that was held in the school system's Performing Arts Center Conference Room on Monday.

The former classroom teacher, high school and middle school principal and associate superintendent for the Cobb County Schools covered a wide array of items during his presentation to the board members, including such topics and salient points specific to members of boards of education as:

Trending Videos