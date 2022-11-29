The longtime director of board development for the Georgia School Boards Association, Tony Arasi, was the featured speaker at a called meeting of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education that was held in the school system’s Performing Arts Center Conference Room on Monday.
The former classroom teacher, high school and middle school principal and associate superintendent for the Cobb County Schools covered a wide array of items during his presentation to the board members, including such topics and salient points specific to members of boards of education as:
- board operating protocols
- student interests come first
- chain of command
- own the collective decision-
- making process
- boards act only as a body (not individuals)
- personnel processes
Arasi commended Superintendent Scott Cowart, members of the school system’s administrative staff and the board members for their emphasis on consistent strategic planning planning processes and stakeholder engagement.
“In my talks with leaders at other school systems, I hear good things are going on here with the Carroll County Schools, A lot of progress in many areas,” Arasi said.
Following Arasi’s presentation, Superintendent Scott Cowart provided updates on the various /construction projects that are on-going in the system and about possible boundary line adjustments in the district to offset overcrowding at some schools and available space at others sites, a subject that will necessitate further analysis and discussion during the coming weeks.
