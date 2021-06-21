School to host Red, White and Blueberry picking Festival

Liberty Eagle Academy will be hosting its Fourth Annual Red, White, and Blueberry picking event on Friday, June 26.
Liberty Eagle Academy is a Modern Montessori school, which is a teaching method invented that melds traditional teaching with Montessori methods.
The program, led at the school by by Drs. Anna and Brent Harris, allows "flexibility" and "eliminates the rigidity of either curriculum/teaching system."
The event is typically a 5k and quarter run on the Carrollton GreenBelt -- except that this year they are doing it festival style.
It will be held in Franklin, Georgia, at Muscadine Creek Farm, 500 Loblolly Lane, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“One of our courses was washed up due to recent storm activities, so we turned the race into a festival,” said event organizer, Dr. Anna Harris. “For that, we have added more fun activities for this year to make up for the switch.”
There is a $10 admission to participate. Each admission fee comes with a blueberry bucket and a T-shirt. Individual buckets can be purchased separately for $5 each. The last day to register for the event is June 25.
The festival will consist of a tie-dye station, bouncy houses, hay rides, blueberry picking, cotton candy, and a food truck. There will also be a live band performance.
“The festival will help with scholarships and school supplies,” said Harris. “All of the proceeds will go toward the Liberty Eagles Academy scholarship program to help make tuition affordable to those who needs it.”
According to Harris, this event has attracted over 200 guests. However, with COVID-19 restrictions and the unsettled weather, the participation expectancy is uncertain this year.
Harris also said that the farm had a late freeze this year, so while there will blueberries, there won't be as many as in previous years.
"Unfortunately, we had a late March freeze that damaged the great majority of the blueberry crop for this year," said Harris. "However, there will still be be scattered blueberries and plenty of fun for the kids ."
When the pandemic hit last year, they held the race virtually. Harris said that their hope for next year is to be able to hold their annual 5k race in-person. She added that they are trying to build a bridge for next year’s race as well.
