A state audit adjustment has resulted in the Carroll County School System receiving over a half-million dollars.
The Georgia Department of Revenue has paid the school system $609,710.39 after an adjustment for 2015 to 2019 was conducted.
Audit adjustments are not out of the ordinary, according to Assistant Superintendent of Finance Delene Strickland, who said during Monday’s monthly Board of Education work session these adjustments occur every month.
“Sometimes it’s an increase, sometimes it’s a decrease,” said Strickland.
The adjustments, however, do not typically result in this large of a payback.
Strickland told the board that she believes that the large adjustment was due to a software error, and several school districts in the state have also benefited from this audit.
The audit was of ESPLOST revenue, which is a 1% sales tax to help fund school facility improvements. It can be used to pay for school construction, equipment and/or to retire debt, but cannot be used to pay operating expenses, such as salaries.
ESPLOSTS are voted on in referendums every several years and has been in place in Carroll County since 1997.
The school system is currently working in the fifth iteration of the ESPLOST, which was approved by voters in 2018 and is set to expire Dec. 31, 2022. The sixth iteration was approved this year by voters and will take place for five years.
For Sept. 2020, without the audit adjustment, the school system collected $1.3 million in ESPOST revenue, which is a 7.2% increase over Sept. 2019.
Currently, the school system is actively working on four projects that will be funded by either the fifth or sixth iteration of the ESPLOST.
These projects include a Villa Rica High school and Temple Middle School project; a Bay Springs School project; a Villa Rica Elementary School project; and a Mount Zion Middle school project.
In January of 2021, a project at Central High School for gym renovation, media center renovation, and a cafeteria addition is scheduled to begin and the following month, a new media center, front hall and band room addition is scheduled to begin for Bowdon High School.
