A group of Carrollton City Schools employees spent part of their summer break volunteering with Carrollton Therapeutics, an organization which helps support individuals with intellectual disabilities in the community.
While summer provides an opportunity for educators to rest and prepare for the next school year, it also affords them extra time to volunteer and help organizations like Carrollton Therapeutics.
As a part of the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department, the program offers many activities, events, and training throughout the year for special needs students at Carrollton City Schools, as well as in the Carroll County School district.
Candace Cline, coordinator for Carrollton Therapeutics, said she is grateful to have the support of the volunteers.
“We wouldn't be able to do what we do without each of them,” she said. “I'm thankful for their friendships and willingness to always help me when needed.”
Ashley Sutton, a special education teacher at Carrollton High School, said volunteering with Carrollton Therapeutics is one of the highlights of her summer break.
“I get to see a lot of my students, which is awesome, and I get to have these really fun experiences with them,” she said. “There's nothing better than building relationships with my students and volunteering with Carrollton Therapeutics which allows me to do that in really fun settings.”
The CCS employees who volunteered during the summer included Becky Benefield, Courtney Carnes, Amy Chapman, Jason Colts, Morganne Harper, Kristen Sabo and Ashley Sutton.
