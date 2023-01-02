SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Registration for grades K-12 opens on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and the pre-K lottery registration will take place Feb. 27 through March 3.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Registration for grades K-12 opens on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and the pre-K lottery registration will take place Feb. 27 through March 3.
Pre-K families must obtain a lottery ticket in order to be eligible for the pre-K lottery drawing. Families will be notified beginning March 8 of acceptance status.
Documents required for pre-K and kindergarten registration include a copy of the child’s birth certificate; current Georgia immunization form 3231; vision, hearing, dental and nutrition form 3300; the child’s Social Security card; parent photo identification; and proof of residency. Acceptable items to prove residency include current water, gas and electric bills and original lease agreements. Utility bills or lease agreements must be in the parents’ or legal guardians’ names and include the physical address.
Students must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, in order to register for kindergarten and potential pre-k students must be 4 years old by Sept. 1.
Students who do not live in the Carrollton city limits also are eligible to register. Non-residents go through an application process at registration and are required to pay a tuition fee as follows: $200 for one child, $350 for two children, and $450 for three or more children if accepted.
For further information on registration procedures, call 770-832-9633 or visit https://www.carrolltoncityschools.net/new-families/enrollment.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.