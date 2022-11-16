Carrollton Police responded to a reported bank robbery in Carrollton on Tuesday.
On Nov. 15, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Carrollton Police officers responded to Regions Bank on South Park Street in reference to a possible robbery. According to the report, dispatch advised that there was a black male in a green hoodie and dark pants that wrote a note while in the bank stating he needed money.
According to CPD officials, when officers arrived, the suspect was still on scene. Police arrested Larry Hudson, 35, of Bowdon, and charged him with criminal attempted robbery. Officers on the scene set up a perimeter around the bank until it deemed safe to enter, once it was officers entered the bank and arrested Hudson.
Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards told the Times-Georgian that the incident was more of a mental health incident, though Hudson reportedly gave a note which prompted the criminal charge.
Richards said when officers arrived, Hudson who had just been released from Tanner, was sitting in a chair inside the vault.
This incident is still under investigation.
During the time of the incident Carrollton City Schools, located on Trojan Drive adjacent to Regions Bank, went onto a soft lockdown for approximately 20 minutes, according to CCS officials.
“The district (all schools and offices) went into a soft lockdown for about 20 minutes yesterday due to a robbery at a local bank. During a soft lockdown, students are kept inside the building and classes continue until the issue is resolved. Safety protocols were taken, students were safe, and the district notified parents of the lockdown/incident. The situation was resolved quickly thanks to local authorities,” Cali Jones, CCS community engagement coordinator, said.
