By RON DANIEL AND DERRICK MAHONE
A student at Alexander High School was stabbed by another student early Tuesday, leaving the school on lockdown for much of the morning.
The stabbing suspect was still on the run as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to Portia Lake, public information officer for Douglas County Schools.
A helicopter hovered over woods near the school as parents lined up to get their children after a two-hour lockdown ended at around 10:15 a.m. Neighboring Bill Arp Elementary was also placed on lockdown, Lake said.
The victim was rushed to the hospital and his name and condition were not immediately released.
Lake said the stabbing happened in the school cafeteria. She said authorities were still working to determine a motive for the stabbing but they believed that a conflict off campus led to the crime.
Authorities said that rumors on social media about a gun being involved did not appear to be true.
Officials said a decision would be made later Tuesday on whether Alexander would be open on Wednesday.
