Several events that should cater to the musical interests of local citizens are scheduled for the Carrollton Center for the Arts begin tonight, Thursday, July 28, with the opening performance of "School of Rock" at 7 p.m.
Other performances are planned for Friday and Saturday, July 29-30 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m.
The musical comedy opened on the big screen and starred Jack Black in 2003. A decade later, Andrew Lloyd Weber's musical production, which was based on the book by Julian Fellowes of "Downtown Abby" fame, hit the Broadway stage in New York. After 1,307 shows it closed on Jan. 20, 2019.
"School of Rock" tells the story of a wannabe rock stark, Dewey Finn, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. When he discovers his students' musical talents, he enlists his fifth-graders to form a rock group and conquer the "Battle of the Bands" competition.
David Pippin is directing the production's 35-member cast.
Other upcoming productions scheduled during the next several months at the Carrollton Center of the Arts include:
- Grasshopper Tea and the Basement of Wonder- Aug. 20, 11 a.m.
- UWG Music Faculty Showcase- Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m.
- School Series (Grades 6-12): The Miracle Worker- Sept. 15, 10 a.m.
- The Miracle Worker- September 1-17, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 18, 2 p.m.
- Carrollton Divas- Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Wind Ensemble Kickoff Concert- Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.
- Classics and Grass- Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Youth Theatre: We Are Monsters!- Oct. 28-29, 7 p.m.
- CJO Fall Concert- Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.
- School Series (Grades K-4): Nutrcracker Sweets-Nov. 18, 10 a.m.
- Nutcracker Ballet- Nov. 18-19, 7 p.m.; Nov. 19-20, 2 p.m.
- "A Christmas Story"- Dec. 1-3, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 4, 2 p.m.
- "Christmas in Carrollton"- Dec. 9-10, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 10 p.m.
- Wind Ensemble Christmas Concert- Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.
- Christmas with the CJO- Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.
- Susan Hayward Tribute Film: Back Street- Jan. 7, 2 p.m.
- The Tyler Lyle Band- Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m.
- School Series: Carrollton Symphony Orchestra Masterworks- Feb. 10, 7::30 p.m .
- Carrollton Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Winter Concert-
- David Pippin's Latin Experience- February 17, 7:30 p.m.
- "Steel Magnolias"-
- CJO Spring Jazz Concert- March 23, 7:30 p.m
- Mystery Musical- April, 12-15, 7:30 p.m. and April 15-16m 2 p.m.
- Celebration Concert: 20 Years of Memorable Music- April 21, 7:30 p.m.; April 22, 4 p.m.
- Cheaper by the Dozen- May 5-6, 7 p.m.
- Carrollton Wind Ensemble Bon Voyage Concerto- May 9, 7:30 p.m.
The Center for the Arts suggests patrons purchase season tickets, which saves 20 percent off the face value of tickets and guarantees seats to sold-out performances and concerts. Season tickets can be ordered by phone at (770) 838-1083, purchased in person at the Center for the Arts at 251 Alabama Street, Tuesday through Friday from 12 to 5:30pm, or online at www.carrolltonarts.com.
Current season ticket holders can renew through July 22. New season tickets sales begin July 25 and end August 12.
Individual event ticket sales begin, August 15.
Center for the Arts membership packages can also be purchased.
For questions concerning the Carrollton Center for the Arts, please call the center’s box office at (770) 838-1083.
