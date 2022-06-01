Local school leaders Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent of Carrollton City Schools, and Scott Cowart, superintendent of Carroll County Schools, want parents to know that safety is top priority in light of the events in Uvalde, Texas, last week.
"With Tuesday’s tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on everyone's mind, we want to assure our families and community that safety is our number one priority at Carrollton City Schools," Albertus said. "Our charge to provide a safe environment for our children, our teachers, our support staff, and all who enter our hallways is paramount."
"Safety is always at the forefront of our planning and preparation," Cowart said. "Over the last several years our Board has invested in a number of measures to improve safety and security in our schools.
How schools take a proactive role in ensuring the promises of safety in schools is also multi-faceted.
"Each year we have a Safety Summit with first responders in July to ensure alignment of procedures and protocols," Cowart said.
Active shooter drills also took place in Bowdon this week.
"The recent unfortunate events such as the one that occurred in Uvalde, Texas, reinforces the importance for this type of training as part of our overall safety and security planning," Cowart added.
Albertus echoed his colleague's sentiment regarding violence prevention.
"While efforts to improve school safety are always running in the background at Carrollton City Schools and remain the top priority at all times, tragedies such as this recent school shooting bring this to the forefront of our minds, an understandable outcome as communities fear a replication of events in their own schools and towns," Albertus said. "We will continue practicing safety preparedness and protecting our students from vulnerable situations. Each of our schools are equipped with a School Resource Officer and all visitors must enter through the front office for approved access to our buildings since all other doors remain locked. Supporting efforts include use of extensive camera systems that are monitored continuously, and classroom doors are locked at all times. Safety will always take priority."
Albertus added, "We extend prayers to the victims, their families, the school community and beyond, and also for our society not to become desensitized by senseless tragedies such as this."
