Although the Carrollton City School System has a mask mandate in place, and the Carroll County School System have implemented additional safety precautions, the number of students contracting COVID and being quarantined in the county is steadily increasing.
Both the Carrollton City Schools and the Carroll County Schools have confirmed more positive COVID-19 cases within their students and staff since Aug. 13.
And weekly COVID updates issued by both the city and county school officials indicate that students within the county schools are contracting the virus at a higher rate than those in the city schools.
On Aug. 13, county school officials reported 24 positive cases among students, and 12 positive cases among staff members.
As of Aug. 20, county school officials reported a total of 278 positive cases among students, and 39 positive cases among staff members.
Scott Cowart, superintendent of Carroll County School System, said Wednesday that the schools will continue to follow the CDC guidance, which is to recommend that all individuals when indoors should wear a face covering.
Cowart also said that county school officials will continue to encourage and strongly recommend that mask policy to all students, staff, and any indoor visitors to school facilities.
"As we continue to look at the rising number of cases across our community, not just in our school system, we will continue to add additional mitigation layers to try to support the community's effort to lower the number of cases," said Cowart.
"Last week, Carroll County Schools added additional layers of mitigation to include more physical distancing, less class changing, as well as a number of other precautions."
Cowart said that as county school officials continue to monitor the data, they will look at a seven day rolling average of the number of positive cases in their schools, as well as the number of positive cases in the community as a whole, to see if there are other mitigation layers the school system may use to prevent infection.
In an effort to lessen the number of positive cases, not only within the school system, Carroll County schools will be hosting an on-site vaccine clinic that is open to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The on-site vaccinations will be located at the Carroll County Performing Arts Center, 775 Old Newnan Road.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is free of charge.
On Aug. 13, the city school officials reported a total of 39 positive cases among students, with 88 of those students being quarantined.
As far as the teachers, city school officials reported a total of eight positive cases, with only one staff member being quarantined.
As of Aug. 20, city school officials reported a total of 47 positive cases, 118 students quarantined, nine positive cases among teachers, with five of those teachers being quarantined.
In an effort to lessen the number of cases within the school system, city school officials have also put together an on-site vaccine clinic. Their event will be on Thursday, Aug. 26.
The event will be held at the Carrollton High School Pope-McGinnis Student Center from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
