Tanner Langley, Bowdon Red Devils. Langley had 106 yards of total offense including four catches for 86 yards and 20 rushing. He also had five tackles, two for a loss and a sack.

Stanley Cross, Mt. Zion Eagles. Cross was 14/22 for 199 yards, four TDs and an interception.

Terrell Carmichael, Carrollton Trojans. scored on a 54-yard punt return and caught four passes for 29 yards.

