The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation recently announced the creation of a new scholarship in memory of a beloved former Carrollton High School teacher.
The Ronnie Walton Memorial Scholarship honors the life-long educator at Carrollton High School who spent more than three decades teaching English and creative writing. The scholarship focuses on students who wish to pursue a career in teaching, writing, or other related fields.
In addition to classroom teaching, Walton was an avid tennis player who successfully coached the Trojan tennis team in the 1980s and 1990s. He is well-remembered by his students as a devoted and inspiring teacher known for his wit and dry humor.
Walton's wife, Carol, said her family wanted to offer the scholarship as a way to continue Ron’s legacy by encouraging students to continue their education beyond high school.
“Ron was a dedicated teacher at CHS for 30 years, and during his time as an English teacher and varsity tennis coach, he took a genuine interest in his students,” said Mrs. Walton.
“His encouragement impacted many students in their career choices, and our family wants to continue his legacy by providing financial encouragement to CHS students who wish to continue their education at the college or university level," she noted.
The scholarship criteria for this fund are as follows:
- Minimum GPA Requirement of 3.0
- Students must be in good academic and disciplinary standing.
- Students must submit one letter of recommendation from a high school teacher.
- Students must submit a resume showcasing school and community involvement.
- Students must submit a minimum one-page essay on "What has inspired you to pursue a career in teaching/writing/or related field, and how being awarded the Ronnie Walton Memorial Scholarship will help you achieve this goal?”
To learn more about this scholarship and others offered by the Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation, please visit https://www.carrolltoncityschools.net/community/foundation.
