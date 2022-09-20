It’s not everyday that a film production finds its way to small towns located in counties like Carroll, Haralson, Douglas, and Heard. But, Zuleica Rendall, owner of In Good Company, and James Paul Schiller, CEO of Schiller productions, are changing the narrative as they seek to use local, small town talent in a major way in their upcoming film production.

A program started by The West Georgia Prevention & Advocacy Resource Centers also known as PARC, Project Resilience is a task force aimed at promoting a healthy and resilient Carroll County, as it is stated on wgaparc.org, the organization’s official website. As this program is in its beginning stages, there’s a survey available online and a focus group will be conducted to collect the thoughts of the community regarding the project. The results from the survey and focus groups will be gathered and collected by the Project Resilience Task Force to identify community-level strategies that will support community health and safety by reducing sexual violence, per the wgaparc.org website.

