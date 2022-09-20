It’s not everyday that a film production finds its way to small towns located in counties like Carroll, Haralson, Douglas, and Heard. But, Zuleica Rendall, owner of In Good Company, and James Paul Schiller, CEO of Schiller productions, are changing the narrative as they seek to use local, small town talent in a major way in their upcoming film production.
A program started by The West Georgia Prevention & Advocacy Resource Centers also known as PARC, Project Resilience is a task force aimed at promoting a healthy and resilient Carroll County, as it is stated on wgaparc.org, the organization's official website. As this program is in its beginning stages, there’s a survey available online and a focus group will be conducted to collect the thoughts of the community regarding the project. The results from the survey and focus groups will be gathered and collected by the Project Resilience Task Force to identify community-level strategies that will support community health and safety by reducing sexual violence, per the wgaparc.org website.
Not only is combatting sexual violence the main focus of the Project Resilience Task Force, but overall bullying will be targeted as this upcoming Schiller Productions and In Good Company film, Project Resilience, will explore the different aspects and forms of bullying as well as the development of resilience and how it varies from person-to-person.
According to the Schiller Productions project outline, the story will follow three local high school students — 16-year-old Makenzie Jones, 15-year-old Peter Martinez, and 17-year-old Brayden Tattum — and their individual journeys of dealing with bullying. According to the film outline, viewers will get an intimate look at a “Day in the Life” of three students at a local high school. They will see how differently bullying and the development of resilience may be experienced from person-to-person. It starts as a typical day at school at a small city school, where students are greeted by their friendly principal, who is admired by the students, staff, and community. As the students day unfolds, the viewers get a look at some of the causes and effects of bullying through the perspective of the characters. As the characters develop, their stories will evolve and the viewers are introduced to real world responses to these uncomfortable and sometimes scary situations.
“We are currently in the pre-screening phase of development,” Zuleica Rendall said. “And because this is a local production, we are casting actors and extras from Carroll County schools theater and drama departments and The University of West Georgia. We are looking for actors who can bring emotion to the characters and deliver an authentic experience to the audience. The roles are open to all ethnicities and ages. We’re looking for the right people to bring the script to life.”
Schiller Productions is currently having auditions for six roles — Makenzie, a 16-year-old caucasian alt loner; Peter, a 15-year-old hispanic student whose struggling; Brayden, a 17-year-old black three-sport athlete; Ms. Judith Smith, a 51-year-old school teacher; Principal Marc Roberts, a 36-year-old, second-year principal; and parent carpoolers.
