James Schiller Paul of Schiller Productions and Zuleica Rendall, owner of In Good Company, are doing it again. There had been calls, rumors, and commotion stirring midmorning on Monday that there’s been a tragedy at 166 East and Cedar in Carrollton, but it turns out that these two are just out doing what they do best — creating stellar productions for the cities of Carroll County.
According to an original story published in the Times-Georgian in January, the City of Carrollton received a $550,000 grant from the Department of Justice to expand and enhance the Carroll County Crisis Response Team, a non-profit organization with the mission to be the missing link for individuals and families impacted by mental illness and addiction in Carroll County. And with their own funds not including any of the grant money they received, the Carroll County Crisis Response Team is creating a visual training video with the help of Schiller Productions that will be the leading footprint for similar organizations looking to incorporate a program such as the unique Mobile Crisis Team model.
“We were contacted by the Georgia Public Safety Training Center which is the facility that trains all public safety. They are revamping their crisis intervention training for the State of Georgia, and they reached out to our program which is the Carroll County Crisis Response Team,” said Executive Director of Carroll County Mental Health Advocates Jodie Goodman. “We didn’t have any visual training or visual videos so we hired Schiller Productions to help us highlight and do a video so that they [Georgia Public Safety Training Center] could use it in their training curricula that they will be launching this fall.”
The Mobile Crisis Team program began in May 2021, and its basic model consists of a two-member team of co-responders that will include a law enforcement officer who is also a certified paramedic and a Licensed Professional Counselor that will respond to psychiatric/mental health crisis calls in a specialized mobile unit. According to the press release from January, the goal of the Carroll County Crisis Response Team is to de-escalate mental health crises on-site with the use of the licensed clinician to avoid any arrests and or hospital admissions.
“It is a pretty progressive project that we have in our small community,” Goodman said. “We are one of very few in the state of Georgia, and we just attended the national co-responder conference in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and it’s a pretty progressive movement right now across the United States. It’s a new way of law enforcement dealing with health crisis calls in having a licensed clinician in a law enforcement vehicle being able to respond to calls and having that professional there on scene and being able to access those calls and help the person who is in crisis immediately... That’s the beauty of having a licensed clinician there which is what makes us special…”
Respond, Resolve, Refer is their motto. Not only do they respond and resolve the issue, but they also have a case manager attached to the unit to perform a series of follow-up services.
“So it’s not that we serve them once and not see them again, we follow them through the continuum of care and make sure they are maintaining treatment after we see them on a crisis call. So that also makes us unique,” said Goodman.
But the program isn’t just set up to help mental health citizens. According to Lieutenant Greg Falls of the Carrollton City Police Department, law enforcement is also finding relief in the project. Out of the year and couple of months they have been in operation, there was only one arrest made out of 450 crisis calls and that was due to some felony warrants that they just couldn’t fiddle out, according to Goodman. What has helped law enforcement tremendously with this program is that they have the necessary resources to be more efficient in which they did not have before.
“Law enforcement had none of the resources that they do now. We either had to wait until the person committed a criminal offense and take them to jail which usually, they were back out of jail before we even got the paperwork done, and it was just a revolving door. Or two, the officers had to go to the probate judge and get an order to apprehend that took hours and the person was still in crisis,” Falls said. “With the response team we have now, we are proud that when we respond to a call and we do have to commit them and take them to a stabilization unit that they usually are at the stabilization unit within 45 minutes whereas before it took hours and hours… They would receive no treatment, no nothing at the jail. They would just be booked in, charged, and most of the time they would release them right back out before they even got the paperwork done.”
