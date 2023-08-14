Schedules set for UWG golf teams

Men’s Golf
Head men’s golf coach Todd Selders has finalized and announced the fall 2023 schedule for the Wolves who hit the links for the first time in mid-September.
The Wolves never leave the state of Georgia through four tournaments in the fall and it starts at the Lander Bearcats Invitational in Augusta on September 11-12. The second tournament of the season comes in early October, and is also hosted by Lander. The Cateechee Fall Invitational is set for October 16-17 at Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell, Ga.
On October 16-17, the Wolves will compete in Albany at the Hurricane Invitational at Doublegate Country Club.
The fall season concludes with the Wolves’ annual home event, The Matt Dyas Invitational. This year’s event, hosted at Oak Mountain Championship Golf Club, is set for October 23-24.
The UWG women’s golf season is approaching this fall and head coach Kristen Golightly announced the Wolves’ 2023 Fall Schedule.
It’s a tough schedule for Golightly and the Wolves as they will face stacked fields in every event. It starts on September 11-12 when the Wolves travel to Greenwood, South Carolina for the Anderson/Erskine Fall Kickoff.
From there, it’s a quick turnaround for the NCAA DII South Regional Preview at Cleveland Country Club, the same layout the Wolves competed at in the 2021 South Regional in May of that year. It’ll be a strong field there and the next tournament as well. On October 1-3, the Wolves will compete at the Golfweek Division II Fall Invitational in Destin, Florida at the Sandestin Resort. The fall season will conclude in the Peach State as the Wolves will compete in the LeeAnn Noble Memorial hosted by North Georgia at Achasta Golf Club. That event is set for October 9-10 in Dahlonega.
