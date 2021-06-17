After a year of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 virus, many high school football teams had to cancel games in 2020.
Still, the GHSA managed to complete the season and crown state champions. Locally, Bowdon, Bremen, Carrollton, Central, Heard, Haralson and Mt. Zion made it to the playoffs.
This year, a full-10 game regular season slate is planned by the GHSA.
There will also be a changing of the guard at several schools as new coaches patrol the sidelines.
At Carrollton, Joey King takes over for Sean Calhoun.
Tim Barron moves over from Heard County to Villa Rica.
Heard County has named Shane Lasseter as its new head coach.
So, here are the schedules for local teams during the upcoming high school football season:
Bowdon Red Devils2020 Season: (8-5. 5-0 Region)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 at Temple
Aug. 27 at Bremen
Sept. 3 at Haralson County
Sept. 10 Heritage-Newnan
Sept. 24 at Trion
Oct. 1 at Gordon Lee
Oct. 8 North Cobb
Oct. 22 Mt. Zion
Oct. 28 at B.E.S.T. Academy
Nov. 5 Armuchee
Region 6-A
Bremen Blue Devils
2020 season (8-5, 2-2 in Region 5-AA)
2021 schedule
Aug. 20 Landmark
Aug. 27 Bowdon
Sept. 3 Pepperell
Sept. 17 Jackson-Atlanta
Sept. 24 Clarkson
Oct. 1 Darlington
Oct. 15 Callaway
Oct. 22 at Temple
Oct. 29 Heard County
Nov. 5 at Haralson County
Region 5-AA
Carrollton Trojans
2020 (8-3, 6-1 Region 6-AAAAAA)
2021 schedule
Aug. 20 New Manchester
Aug. 27 Newnan
Sept. 3 Jonesboro
Sept. 17 at Dalton
Sept. 24 at Rome
Oct. 1 South Paulding
Oct. 8 at Paulding
Oct. 22 East Paulding
Oct. 29 Alexander
Nov. 5 at Douglas County
Central Lions
2020 (6-4 2-2 Region 7-AAAA)
2021 schedule
Aug. 27 Chapel Hill
Sept. 3 Towers
Sept. 10 Whitewater
Sept 17 at Villa Rica
Sept. 24 Heard County
Oct. 1 at Northwest Whitfield
Oct. 8 Heritage-Catoosa
Oct. 15 at Pickens
Oct. 29 Cedartown
Nov. 5 at Ringgold
Region 7-AAAA
Haralson County Rebels
2020 (7-3, 2-2 Region 5-AA)
2021 Schedule
Aug 20 at Pepperell
Aug. 27 at Manchester
Sept. 3 Bowdon
Sept. 10 Model
Sept. 24 Banks County
Oct. 1 at Elbert County
Oct. 8 at Callaway
Oct. 15 Temple
Oct. 22 at Heard County
Nov. 5 Bremen
Region 5-AA
Heard County Braves
2020 (8-6, 2-2 Region 5-AA)
2021 schedule
Aug. 20 South Atlanta
Aug 27 Pepperell
Sept. 3 Manchester
Sept. 10 at Darlington
Sept. 17 at Cedartown
Sept. 24 at Central
Oct. 8 at Temple
Oct. 22 Haralson County
Oct. 29 at Bremen
Nov. 5 Callaway
Region 5-AA
Mt. Zion Eagles
2020 (10-17 overall, 7-8 in Region 6-A)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Central Talbotton
Aug. 27 Creekside Academy (McDonough)
Sept. 3 at Landmark
Sept. 17 Dade County
Sept 24 at Heritage-Newnan
Oct. 1 at Armuchee
Oct. 8 Gordon Lee
Oct. 22 at Bowdon
OCt. 29at Trion
Nov. 11 Best Academy
Region 6-A
Temple Tigers
2020 (5-5, 1-3 Region 5-AA)
2021 Schedule
Aug, 20 Bowdon
Aug. 27 at Villa Rica
Sept. 3 at Heritage, Catoosa
Sept. 10 Cass
Sept 17 at Pepperell
Sept. 23 at B.E.S.T.
Oct. 8 Heard County
Oct. 15 at Haralson County
Oct. 22 Bremen
Oct. 28 at Callaway
Region 5-AA
Villa Rica Wildcats
2020 (15-14, 13-5 in Region 6-AAAAA)
2021 Schedule
Aug 20 at Pope
Aug 27 Temple
Sept. 10 at Northgate
Sept. 17 Central Carroll
Sept. 24 at Grady
Oct. 1 Chapel Hill
Oct. 8 North Springs
Oct. 15 at Lithia Springs
Oct. 29 at New Manchester
Nov. 5 Jackson-Atlanta
Region 6-AAAAA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.