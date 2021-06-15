After a year of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 virus, many high school football teams had to cancel games in 2020.

Still, the GHSA managed to complete the season and crown state champions. Locally, Bowdon, Bremen, Carrollton, Central, Heard, Haralson and Mt. Zion made it to the playoffs.

This year, a full-10 game regular season slate is planned by the GHSA.

There will also be a changing of the guard at several schools as new coaches patrol the sidelines.

At Carrollton, Joey King takes over for Sean Calhoun.

Tim Barron moves over from Heard County to Villa Rica.

Heard County has named Shane Lasseter as its new head coach.

So, here are the schedules for local teams during the upcoming high school football season:

Bowdon Red Devils

2020 Season: (8-5. 5-0 Region)

2021 Schedule

Aug. 20 at Temple

Aug. 27 at Bremen

Sept. 3 at Haralson County

Sept. 10 Heritage-Newnan

Sept. 24 at * Trion

Oct. 1 * at Gordon Lee

Oct. 8 North Cobb

Oct. 22 * Mt. Zion

Oct. 28 *at B.E.S.T. Academy

Nov. 5 * Armuchee

* Region 6-A

Bremen Blue Devils

2020 season (8-5, 2-2 in Region 5-AA)

2021 schedule

Aug. 20 Landmark

Aug. 27 Bowdon

Sept. 3 Pepperell

Sept. 17 Jackson-Atlanta

Sept. 24 Clarkson

Oct. 1 Darlington

Oct. 15 * Callaway

Oct. 22 * at Temple

Oct. 29 Heard County

Nov. 5 at Haralson County

* Region 5-AA

Carrollton Trojans

2020 (8-3, 6-1 Region 6-AAAAAA)

2021 schedule

Aug. 20 New Manchester

Aug. 27 Newnan

Sept. 3 Jonesboro

Sept. 17 * at Dalton

Sept. 24 * at Rome

Oct. 1 * South Paulding

Oct. 8 * at Paulding

Oct. 22 * East Paulding

Oct. 29 * Alexander

Nov. 5 * at Douglas County

Central Lions

2020 (6-4 2-2 Region 7-AAAA)

2021 schedule

Aug. 27 Chapel Hill

Sept. 3 Towers

Sept. 10 Whitewater

Sept 17 at Villa Rica

Sept. 24 Heard County

Oct. 1 * at Northwest Whitfield

Oct. 8 * Heritage-Catoosa

Oct. 15 *at Pickens

Oct. 29 * Cedartown

Nov. 5 at * Ringgold

* Region 7-AAAA

Haralson County Rebels

2020 (7-3, 2-2 Region 5-AA)

2021 Schedule

Aug 20 at Pepperell

Aug. 27 at Manchester

Sept. 3 Bowdon

Sept. 10 Model

Sept. 24 Banks County

Oct. 1 at Elbert County

Oct. 8 * at Callaway

Oct. 15 * Temple

Oct. 22 * at Heard County

Nov. 5 * Bremen

* Region 5-AA

Heard County Braves

2020 (8-6, 2-2 Region 5-AA)

2021 schedule

Aug. 20 South Atlanta

Aug 27 Pepperell

Sept. 3 Manchester

Sept. 10 at Darlington

Sept. 17 at Cedartown

Sept. 24 at Central

Oct. 8 * at Temple

Oct. 22 *Haralson County

Oct. 29 * at Bremen

Nov. 5 * Callaway

* Region 5-AA

Mt. Zion Eagles

2020 (10-17 overall, 7-8 in Region 6-A)

2021 Schedule

Aug. 20 Central Talbotton

Aug. 27 Creekside Academy (McDonough)

Sept. 3 at Landmark

Sept. 17 Dade County

Sept 24 at Heritage-Newnan

Oct. 1 * at Armuchee

Oct. 8 * Gordon Lee

Oct. 22 * at Bowdon

OCt. 29* at Trion

Nov. 11 * Best Academy

* Region 6-A

Temple Tigers

2020 (5-5, 1-3 Region 5-AA)

2021 Schedule

Aug, 20 Bowdon

Aug. 27 at Villa Rica

Sept. 3 at Heritage, Catoosa

Sept. 10 Cass

Sept 17 at Pepperell

Sept. 23 * at B.E.S.T.

Oct. 8 * Heard County

Oct. 15 * at Haralson County

Oct. 22 * Bremen

Oct. 28 * at Callaway

* Region 5-AA

Villa Rica Wildcats

2020 (15-14, 13-5 in Region 6-AAAAA)

2021 Schedule

Aug 20 at Pope

Aug 27 Temple

Sept. 10 at Northgate

Sept. 17 Central Carroll

Sept. 24 * at Grady

Oct. 1 * Chapel Hill

Oct. 8 * North Springs

Oct. 15 * at Lithia Springs

Oct. 29 * at New Manchester

Nov. 5 * Jackson-Atlanta

* Region 6-AAAAA