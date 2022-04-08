Ms. Scarlett Tereca Hamby Osburne, age 71, of Villa Rica, passed away, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. She was born September 6, 1950 in Rome, Ga. the daughter of the late Mr. Quinton Franklin Hamby and the late Mrs. Nira Goodson Hamby. She owned and operated Scarlett’s Unique Pet Shop in Villa Rica for several years. Mrs. Osburne enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, and crafts and loved taking care of animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pam Knoell, and grandchild, Taylor Cain.
She is survived by her longtime partner, Douglas Leonard of Villa Rica; daughter and son-in-law, Natasha and Brendan Jones of Signal Mountain, TN; son, Tyrone “Tye” Osborne of SC; sister, Sheila Bell of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Aubrey Jones and Jaxon Osburne; great grandchild, Scarlett Cain and her father, Nick Cain; several nieces and nephews also survive.
According to Mrs. Osburne’s wishes she was cremated. Family will conducted a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu flowers the family asks that donations be made to, Hickory Level Hound Rescue: hickorylevelhoundrescue.org.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements. 770-459-3694
