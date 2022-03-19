Scarlet O’Hara Padgett, 78, of Bremen, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Asbury Cemetery in Temple.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements. 770-459-3694
