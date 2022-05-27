Scarlet Henderson, 59, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on May 23, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at noon at Agape’ of God Ministry, 45 Old Airport Road in Carrollton, Georgia. Interment will follow in Bowdon Church of God In Christ Cemetery.
Viewing on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
