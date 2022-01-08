A scammer claiming to be calling from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to swindle locals, said local law enforcement.
There have been numerous complaints that a Sgt. Anderson, claiming to be from the sheriff’s office, is attempting to get money from area residents to settle warrants or other charges, said Investigator Heather Mecillas by email.
“There is no Sgt. Anderson employed by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office,” Mecillas wrote, adding, “The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office will never contact citizens to get money for any reason.”
The scammer is convincing, leaving a number that leads to a voicemail with a message claiming to be Sgt. Anderson with the Sheriff’s Office and asking callers to leave a name and number.
Deputies are investigating to identify the scammer, Mecillas wrote. If someone receives a call from this scam artist or any other call they believe to be a scam, hang up and call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011 to report it, she said.
