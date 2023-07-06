“The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything.” Warren Buffet

“Hustle or “grind” culture has become a constant fixture in our collective psyche. Social media is populated with stories of people bragging about their “side hustles,” which invariably demand early wake-ups and extra hours, on top of full-time jobs. The hustlers’ posts entreat others to join them in their lifestyle, to join their ventures, to drive themselves to never waste a moment. This hyper-productivity supposedly leads to happiness? Self-fulfillment? Other than sheer exhaustion, I’m honestly not sure what it results in.