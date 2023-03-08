William Savoy Brown, 85, of Bowdon, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Tanner Medical Center.
Mr. Brown was born on Oct. 3, 1937, in the Kansas Community of Carroll County to the late Lewis and Zada Teague Brown. He graduated from Bowdon High School and then from the University of West Georgia. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He married his sweetheart, Tommie Marlow Brown, and settled in the same community that he was raised. He and Tommie celebrated their 54 years of marriage in January.
Savoy was retired from Lamar Manufacturing, but continued working as a master tailor until his death. He was exceptional with thread and needle and tailor fitted countless suits for the gentlemen of west Georgia. But as much as he enjoyed his work, spending time with family and friends brought him the most joy.
His kind and loving spirit survives in the hearts of everyone that knew him, especially his sons: Scott (Mandy) Brown of Waco, and Jay (Marcy) Brown of Tallapoosa; his grandchildren, Jessi (Chad), Jacob, Andrew, Tristan (Keaven), Nolan, Meghann and Braden Glaze; and his great-grandchildren, Lea and Walker.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Kansas Baptist Church. The Rev. Randall Eidson will officiate and Mr. Roger Brown and Mr. Thompson Lewis will offer eulogies. Prior to the services, his body will lie-in-state at the church from 1 p.m. till the funeral hour.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Brown, Andrew Brown, Jeff Brown, Thompson Lewis, Joseph McKenzie, Mike Gibbs, Joey Chandler, and Nolan Weatherspoon. Gentlemen from the Bowdon Downtown Men’s Club will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 4-7 p.m.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
