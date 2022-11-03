Savonia Drew Hamil, 89 of Temple, passed Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 12, 1933 in Bremen, daughter of the late John Robert and Ada Eason Drew. She is preceded in death by her son, Terry Anthony Hamil; sisters, Oneta Kreis and Mercedes Kinney; and brothers, Colonel Adrian Drew and Bobby R. Drew.
She is survived by her husband Mac Hamil; children Lisa and Ted Urich and Sheila and Reid Mathews, all of Temple; a sister Sharon Martin; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.