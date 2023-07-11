SaVerne Windom McCravy

SaVerne Windom McCravy, age 80, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on July 10, 2023. She was born February 10, 1943, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Monroe Windom & the late Mildred Perry Windom.

Mrs. SaVerne received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from West Georgia College and was an Educator with Carroll County School System for 33 years. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Burwell, where she enjoyed serving. The most important thing in her life was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.