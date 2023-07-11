SaVerne Windom McCravy, age 80, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on July 10, 2023. She was born February 10, 1943, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Monroe Windom & the late Mildred Perry Windom.
Mrs. SaVerne received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from West Georgia College and was an Educator with Carroll County School System for 33 years. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Burwell, where she enjoyed serving. The most important thing in her life was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, SaVerne was preceded in death by her brother, Ed Windom, and brother-in-law, Charles McCray.
SaVerne leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter & son-in-law, Kristi & Mike Sons; son & daughter-in-law, Jason & Kristi McCravy; sister, Linda McCray; brother & sisters-in-law, David & Gail Windom and Carol Windom; grandchildren, McKinley Sons, Audrey Dixon, Aiden McCravy, Jaxon McCravy & Karoline McCravy.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. from Shiloh United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Chris McCray, Matt Windom, Eric Powell, Mike Mashburn, Shan Ricketts, and Randall Crumbley.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral home on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund or the Shiloh United Methodist Church Walking Trail Fund by mailing a check to 1874 Burwell Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.