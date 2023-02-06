UWG SB @ Gulf Shores

UWG softball went 1-2 on their weekend trip to Gulf Shores.

 Photo by Joshua Cato

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Day two yielded win number one for the University of West Georgia Wolves softball team as the Wolves won game two on Saturday at the Gulf Shores Invitational.

The win, a 1-0 victory over Spring Hill, came on the heels of a second straight one-run loss, as the Wolves fell 4-3 to Rollins in game one.

