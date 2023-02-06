GULF SHORES, Ala. — Day two yielded win number one for the University of West Georgia Wolves softball team as the Wolves won game two on Saturday at the Gulf Shores Invitational.
The win, a 1-0 victory over Spring Hill, came on the heels of a second straight one-run loss, as the Wolves fell 4-3 to Rollins in game one.
"It feels good to finally get a win under our belt," said head coach Kristy Burton after earning he first win as UWG's leader. "The girls have been battling in every game and just falling short."
Yesterday, the Wolves fell in both games by a combined three runs, including a nine-inning, one-run defeat. But the Wolves would not be denied on Saturday.
"The energy and overall fight in this team is undeniable," Burton added. "Our pitching staff and defense has kept us in every game and offensively we seem to be getting better with each opportunity."
Game One
West Georgia scored all three runs in the game's opening inning and it started with Isabella Pinto singling and taking second on an error, scoring on an R.J. Jake double. Ava Ramirez then singled to put runners on the corners and Calli Hardison's RBI groundout scored Janke. Ramirez would then score the third run on a Madison Vandergriff RBI single.
Hardison got the start in the circle and took the loss, tossing three innings and giving up four total runs, but only one earned.
Rollins got three runs in their half of the third on four hits and an error and then added another in the bottom of the fourth.
West Georgia ended with six hits on the day with Janke going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Katie Morris would pitch in relief of Hardison and allowed one unearned run in three innings while striking out two.
Game Two
One run was all the Wolves needed in the nightcap as Morris and Camden Smith one-hit the Badgers of Spring Hill to earn UWG's first win of the young season.
Despite baserunners in every inning, it took until the fifth for the Wolves to get a run on the board. Jacelyn Lahr singled with one out, stole second, and then scored on an RBI single from Janke.
Morris got the start, allowing just one baserunner over four innings, but left in a scoreless game. Smith pitched three innings of no-hit relief in her collegiate debut, earning the win after Janke's fifth inning heroics.
Janke and Addison Sturdivant both had a pair of hits in the win, accounting for four of the Wolves seven hits. Janke had a double in the third for the Wolves' only extra-base hit.
Game 3
Sunday was a tough finish on the Alabama Gulf Coast for the UWG softball team as the Wolves were no-hit in a 9-0 defeat to Saint Leo in the final game of the Gulf Shores Invitational.
West Georgia's offense had two baserunners all day with R.J. Janke and Nicole Couvertiere each reaching via walk, but Saint Leo's Kayla Betts was dominant in the circle striking out 16 batters in the game.
The Lions struck for two in second inning off of UWG starter Macy Ann McKnight, and then got two more in the fifth against Marissa Thompson. Saint Leo broke the game open in the top half of the seventh, striking for five runs on four hits and an error.
McKnight took the loss, pitching 4.1 innings total while Thompson, Camden Smith, and Hannah Hennessy all pitched in relief.
The Wolves now have five days to prepare for their next action as UWG travels to USC-Aiken next Saturday for a non-conference doubleheader. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. from Aiken, South Carolina.
Notable Numbers
- Janke had a pair of hits in each of the first two games, giving her 10 multi-hit games in her career.
- The win in game two was the first of Camden Smith's career.
