Saturday evening gala helps fight against homelessness

A local Christian-based nonprofit and local restaurant is teaming up to combat homelessness by hosting a black-tie fundraiser event Saturday evening.
“We want to get them established somewhere,” said LaToya Gamble, director of local non-profit One Body, Many Members. “Let’s try and get these people off the streets and out of motels!”
One Body, Many Members partnered with Little Hawaiian Seafood Grill to host the “A Place to Call Home 2021 Gala” on Saturday, March 20, at the Venue on Cedar.
The event will include a buffet, a silent auction featuring quilts and artwork from local artists, a live auction, a dessert auction and live entertainment.
“We got plenty of great organizations in Carroll County, more than enough. But everybody is doing their own separate thing,” Gamble said. “My goal is that I want to bring everybody to the table and say ‘Hey! Let’s work together’.”
All donations will go toward helping families move out of extended-stay motels into a fully-furnished apartment for a fresh start and to help place those living on the streets or woods into motels.
To donate visit heaveninyourhomecatering.com. To reach Gamble for any questions or assistance call 770-769-6181.
