During his keynote address during Saturday's annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Carroll County Memorial Park, State Senator Matt Brass of Newnan concluded his remarks to assembled veterans, their families, and a myriad of other citizens who came out to remember and honor America's fallen service men and women with these words:
"I charge you to honor them by enjoying your life and freedoms that they fought for. This is the true way to remember and honor them."
With the American flag, as well as the flags representing each of the nation's military services, blowing in a light breeze under a clear, blue sky, Brass, a veteran himself, said that singer Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" has a very special meaning to him.
"It during my first week or two of boot camp, an 18-year old, in a barracks with 200 other young guys, and I could hear some of them crying, obviously wondering what am I doing here," he said.
"And then I could hear "God Bless the USA being played," he said, "particularly these words:
"And I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I am free, And I won't forget the men and who died who gave that right to me."
Brass said he thought that was God's message to him at that point in his life.
Sen. Brass related that Don Levans of American Legion Post 143 invited him earlier in the week to join him for a visit to the Veterans Memorial Park. As they toured the grounds, Levans pointed out one of the many benches that are interspersed among the marble commemorative walls. On the bench the words of the Oath of Enlistment are inscribed.
"The Oath of Enlistment that all enlistees take when they enlist was inscribed on one of them and Mr. Levans told me to read it," Brass said.
The oath that is recited reads: "I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and I that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and order of the officers appointed over me, according to the regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God."
Those words mean something, noted Brass, as do the words to the fight songs of the five branches of the military, the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. In honor of each branch of service, he read the lyrics of each song.
"You listen to the words of these fight songs, the words of the Oath of Enlistment and the words to Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless the USA," Brass said, "and it all goes back to honoring these great men and women who have died."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.