Sasser signs professional basketball contract

Former UWG forward Jalen Sasser signed a professional basketball contract with Jarvenpaa Finland on Wednesday.

 File Photo by Brian Carmicheal

After playing three years with the University of West Georgia basketball program, forward Jalen Sasser signed a professional basketball contract with Jarvenpaa Finland on Wednesday.

Jarvenpaa Finland is a 1A divisional team in the Raiders Basket which is located in Keski-Uusimaa, Finland.