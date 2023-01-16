Ms. Saratha Yell, age 72, of Temple, GA died on January 14, 2023. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Lisa Marie Presley's death 'doesn't seem real'
- Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 'excited by new arrival'
- Jeremy Clarkson accused of spreading 'hate rhetoric' by royal spokesperson
- Selena Gomez 'is dating Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart'
- Reports: Texans interview Sean Payton for head-coaching job
- Raising a toddler at 73 is a little bit different, says David Foster
- I love being a mom, says Rihanna
- Josh Duhamel: I'm a huge fan of Jennifer Coolidge
Most Popular
Articles
- Drowning victim recovered in lake near Bowdon
- Carrollton man accused of rape
- After 6 years in military, MZ grad finds success in track and field
- Whitesburg man dead in chase that led to officer involved shooting
- Ask a Master Gardener: Cold Weather Damage
- Carroll County residents deal with aftermath of severe storm
- Carrollton author publishes children's book
- Brown tapped to lead Central Lions football program
- Defendant seeks extension of trial date
- Runt Entrekin
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.