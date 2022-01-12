Saranda Lynn (Miller) Laney, age 44, of Villa Rica passed away saved by the Lord and surrounded by family members on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:23pm. She was born in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, June 21, 1977.
Ms. Laney “Smith” was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She also enjoyed shopping, coloring, watching the seven little Johnson’s and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her loving husband, Mike Smith, Jr. her step-daughters Shea Smith and Lexy Smith of Villa Rica; her sons and daughters-in-law, Cody and Kayla Laney of Wedowee; Cory and Gabby Laney of Iowa, Tyler and Theresa Laney of Florida; her parents Loyd Miller, Jr. and Janet (Abercrombie) Miller of Wedowee; her brother, Buddy Miller of Wedowee; her sister and brother-in-law, Leslie and John Robinson of Wedowee; her four grandchildren, Zelda, Meleah, Mayleigh, Jasper and a number of other loving relatives.
In accordance with Saranda’s wishes, she will be cremated.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com .
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
