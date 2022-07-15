Mrs. Sarah Walker age 88 of Carrollton, Ga. passed away July 12, 2022. Services will be conducted Sunday July 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at A Place of Refuge Church 106 Refuge Way Carrollton, Ga. Pastor Barry D. Walker. Interment will follow in Westside Memory Garden Carrollton, Ga. her viewing and Pre service will be conducted Saturday July 16, 2022 at A Place of Refuge Church Carrollton, Ga. viewing from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pre service will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and services must wear a mask.Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117.
