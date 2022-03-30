Sarah Joyce Veal, 88, of Carrollton, died on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Roopville. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Her viewing will be on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton from 4-6 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attended the viewing and the funeral services must wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St. in Carrollton; 770-832-9059.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.