Sarah Jane Robinson, of Temple, passed away on May 27, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in White, Georgia on June 7, 1932, daughter of the late William Ruben and Tildie Ann Prewett.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Donald Rickey Robinson; grandson, Donald “Chad” Robinson; a sister, Othella “Betty” Bragg; and brother, Samuel Jackson “S.J.” Prewett.
Survivors include her husband, Newman Talmadge Robinson; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Larry Estvanko, of Temple; and son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Brenda Robinson, of Cedartown; sister, Kathleen Peters; brother, Guy Prewett; grandchildren, Amy Marie Miller, Labron Cason, Kevin Dan Robinson and Daniel Robinson; and great-grandchildren, Caleb Cason, Madison Marie Miller, Marissa Marie Miller, Brody Spann, Kylie Robinson, Jaycee Cason and Liam Daryl Miller.
A service will be held for immediate family only with Rev. Dan Robinson officiating.
