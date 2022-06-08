Sarah Juanita Ridgway, 89, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carter Tate Banister and Mary Blanche Purcell Banister; husband of 62 years, Reece Donald Ridgway; three brothers; and son-in-law, Daniel
Hyer.
Sarah is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Richard Donald Ridgway (Barbara) of Ocala, Florida; daughter, Mary Donita Hyer of Carrollton; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Anne Shore (John) of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Alan Ridgway (Janice) of Denver, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Carol Beth Ridgway (David) of Palm Harbor, Florida; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and one cousin.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial with the Rev. Tim Ridgway officiating.
