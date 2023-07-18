Mrs. Sarah Nell Hogan Nash, age 92, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023. She was born August 23, 1930, in Waco, Georgia, the daughter of the late Pierce Hogan and Mary Jane “Mamie” Bartlett Hogan.

Sarah had a 32 plus year career as a secretary, first with Big Apple Food Giant and then Super Value. She was an active member of the Order of the Easter Star and formally served as The Worthy Matron. She was also a longtime and active member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Nash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.