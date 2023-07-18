Mrs. Sarah Nell Hogan Nash, age 92, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023. She was born August 23, 1930, in Waco, Georgia, the daughter of the late Pierce Hogan and Mary Jane “Mamie” Bartlett Hogan.
Sarah had a 32 plus year career as a secretary, first with Big Apple Food Giant and then Super Value. She was an active member of the Order of the Easter Star and formally served as The Worthy Matron. She was also a longtime and active member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry “H.D.” Nash; brothers, John T. Hogan, Butler Hogan, Ralph W. Hogan, Roy F. Hogan, Hamil Hogan; sister, Christine Malone; and grandson, Daniel Wendlandt.
She is survived by her children, Peggy & David Camp of Heflin, Doyal & Stephanie Nash III of Bowdon, Terry & Debora Nash of Brooks, and Lisa & Neil Lambert of Carrollton; and grandchildren, Darold Wendlandt, Jerold Wendlandt, Melissa Davis, Stephen Nash, Matt Nash, John Tyler Nash, and Courtland Lambert; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. from Pleasant View Baptist Church, with Rev. Chris King officiating. Mrs. Sarah’s body will be placed in the church one hour before the funeral hour. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, with the grandsons and great-grandsons serving as pallbearers. Members of the Order of the Eastern Star will be seated as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
