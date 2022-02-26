Sarah “Huckabuck” Mitchell, 75, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Feb. 17, 2022. Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Westside Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
