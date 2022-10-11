Sarah Michelle Spruell Nolan, 32, Carrollton, departed this life on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
She was born Jan. 8, 1990, in Carrollton, the daughter of Jerry Duane Spruell and Gloria Boatright Spruell.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 7:32 pm
In addition to her parents, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her five beloved children, Madilynn Danielle Nolan, Benjamin Seamus Nolan, Justin Tyler Pheonix Nolan, David Lynn Nolan III (Tripp), and Patrick Owen Nolan; husband, David Lynn Nolan Jr.; sister, Naomi Faith Spruell; grandparents, Rosa and Byron Spruell, and Joyce Sheets Boatright; aunts and uncle, Darlene Whisenhunt, Dawn Brown, Kay Boatright, and Tim and Betty Boatright; and a large number of cousins.
Sarah was preceded in death by her baby sister, Megan Amber Spruell; grandfather, Worley Doyal Boatright; and uncle, Joseph Boatright.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Cross Plains Baptist Church with Minister Caryl Strange officiating. The family will receive friends in the Cross Plains Baptist Church Fellowship Hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarah’s funeral expenses on her obituary page by clicking the "Donate Now" Button at the top of the webpage. Any funds raised, exceeding the amount of the funeral expenses, will be used to set up a fund for her children.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
