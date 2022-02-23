Sarah Deese

Sarah Lou Deese, 65, of Bowdon, passed away on Sunday morning, Feb. 20, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1956, in Atlanta to the late Mr. Hugh Millard Deese Jr. and Mrs. Jennavie B. Deese.
Sarah enjoyed flower gardening, spending time with her family. She had a very special bond with her twin sister, Sandra, and enjoyed shopping, birthday trips and dirt track racing with her.
Mrs. Sarah is survived by her son, Lance and Holly Arthur; daughter, Lori and William Holz; twin sister, Sandra and Steve Pierce; brothers, Steve and Angie Deese, Stanley and Tammy Deese; grandchildren, Alivia, Katlin, Lucas, and Brayden Holz, Kaisley and Aniston Arthur; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home and services will be at 1 p.m. from Antioch Baptist Church with Pastor Jamie Beam officiating. Mrs. Sarah will be laid to rest at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
