Mrs. Sara Ruth Driver, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 10, 2023. She was born on June 5, 1934, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Ralph Moore and Ruth Caldwell Moore.
Mrs. Sara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She retired from Tanner Medical Center, serving many years in the medical records department. Mrs. Sara was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband of 56 years, Jack W. Driver.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Michael & Kathy Driver, Helen Pat Stratton, and John Driver; grandchildren, Adam Driver, Jennifer Leger, Ashley Brock, Daniel Stratton, Kristi McWhorter, and Ginny Silvey; 8 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from Eastside Baptist Church, with Rev. Gary Brown officiating. Mrs. Sara will lie in state at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow in the Happy Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. David Huckeba performing the committal service. The following gentleman will be pallbearers: Adam Driver, Daniel Stratton, John McWhorter, Josh Brock, Jason Silvey, and Pete Bearden.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
