Sara Driver

Mrs. Sara Ruth Driver, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 10, 2023. She was born on June 5, 1934, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Ralph Moore and Ruth Caldwell Moore.

Mrs. Sara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She retired from Tanner Medical Center, serving many years in the medical records department. Mrs. Sara was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Service information

Feb 13
Visitation
Monday, February 13, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Feb 14
Funeral
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Eastside Baptist Church
42 Little New York Road
Carrollton, Ga 30116
Feb 14
Placed in State
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Eastside Baptist Church
42 Little New York Road
Carrollton, Ga 30116
