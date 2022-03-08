Sara Shockley Meigs, 89, of Temple, died at her residence on Friday, March 4, 2022, after several years of declining health.
She was born in Temple, on Aug. 6, 1932, the daughter of the late Steve Dean Shockley and Cora Hogue Shockley.
She lived in Temple her entire life. She worked at the Arrow Shirt Company in Bremen, where she folded shirts; as a kindergarten aide at Temple Primary School, which was her favorite job; at Sewell Manufacturing Company in Temple until it closed sewing in front pockets, and retired in 1994 from Lawler Hosiery Mill in Carrollton.
In addition to spending time with her family and friends, she enjoyed sewing, and as long as her health allowed enjoyed tending to her flower beds and going to the movies.
She also enjoyed spending time with her many friends at the Temple Senior Center. She attended daily as long as her health permitted. She loved playing cards and game nights with her friends at the center. When she was no longer able to drive, her friends at the Senior Center would come get her. When she could no longer do this, her card playing friends brought the card game to her house.
She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Temple and attended as long as she was physically able.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Hugh Lee Meigs; and by all of her siblings, Lucille Wortham, Ruby Whitworth, Trudy Shockley, Lowell Shockley, Edna Gilland, Hoyt Shockley and Reba Nell Shockley.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Rhonda and Rickie Haley of Villa Rica, Deena Meigs of Temple; grandchildren, Tyler Haley, Jarrod Haley, Brandon and Tiffany Haley; great-grandchildren, Levi Haley, Logan Haley and Kate Haley; sisters-in-law, Adrian Meigs and Virginia Patterson; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family received friends at the First Baptist Church of Temple on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 1:30-3 p.m. Funeral service was held following visitation at the church at 3 p.m. with Bro. Justin Rich officiating and graveside service led by Mark Haney Sr. Music provided by Jeff Box. Pallbearers were Robie Shadrix, Greg Patterson, Neal Gilland, Brandon Swafford, Billy Bryant and Brandon Haley. Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Stitcher, Gene Yearty, Bill Swain and Jimmy Watson.
Interment followed in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Bremen.
