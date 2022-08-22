Sara Margaret Turner Nixon, 90, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
She was born on Jan. 11, 1932. She is the daughter of the late Oscar Leon Turner and the late Willie Mae Turner. She married Harold Edward Nixon Sr., on Oct. 21, 1949.
She retired from Arrow Shirt Company in Bremen after 25 plus years of service. After retirement, she worked for American Greetings Company for several years. She enjoyed planting and cultivating her flower beds and reading. Her roses were extremely beautiful and while she never entered any of her roses in a contest, they would have been award winning.
She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She never missed sending them a birthday card with a gift on each and every birthday and Christmas. She was a lifelong member of Concord United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Edward Nixon; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Charles Nixon and Ora Lee Nixon Taylor, Jerrell and Mildred Nixon, Guilliam and Linda Nixon; one great-grandchild, Jessica Adkison.
She is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Lynn and Dan Broome and Joyce Nixon of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Terri Nixon of Carrollton; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Jane Nixon, Sherry and Harold Castona of Fort Myers, Florida; six grandchildren, Brandon and Polly Wells of Villa Rica, Patrick and Jill Broome of Panama City Beach, Florida, Jay and Terri Johnston of Buchanan, Hunter Nixon, Beau Nixon and Cade Nixon of Carrollton; sixteen great-grandchildren, Mikayla and Sam James, Brianna Wells, Parker Wells, Addie Wells, Sydney Marshall, Blake Broome, Chase Broome, Bonnie Phillips, Wesley and Casey Pavlicek, Ally Pavlicek, Kelton Estep, Chandler Estep, Cheylin Estep, Brandon Johnston, Rose Johnston, and Michael Johnston; seventeen great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, from 7-9 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Concord United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Concord United Methodist Church, 4682 S. Hickory Level Road, Carrollton, GA 30116 in memory of Margaret Nixon.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
