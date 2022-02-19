Sara Craven

Sara Ellen Johnson Craven, 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 1, 1932, in Randolph County, Alabama, to the late Lee Johnson and Hattie Lee Lovvorn Johnson.
Mrs. Craven was a 1950 graduate of Bowdon High School and retired front end manager for Colonial/Big Star. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, having served as worthy matron and member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. Mrs. Craven faithfully served on the camp meeting committee and administrative council.
She enjoyed playing the piano, attending her high school and Garrett-Johnson family reunions.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Dan (Anita) Craven; daughter and son-in-law, Anne Craven (Bob) Markham; granddaughter, Sara Elizabeth Markham; special caregivers, Debbie Boston, Lotta Clark; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Gracy.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edwin Craven; brothers, J.M. Johnson and Hoyt Johnson.
The family received friends on Friday,
Feb. 18, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, Feb. 19. at 1 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church with Rev. Blair Tolbert officiating and Mr. Dick Ingle giving the eulogy. Her body will lie in state from 12:30 p.m. until service time.
Pallbearers will be Randall Crumbley, Lyndle Foster, Scott Eason, Dan Henderson, Johnny Tanner, Bob Ward and Eric Powell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Danny Buchanan, and former employees of Big Star/Colonial.
Interment will be in Shiloh Cemetery with Minister Allen Howard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Campground Fund, 1874 Burwell Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
