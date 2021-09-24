Sara Burke

Sara Wilkerson Burke, 79, of Villa Rica, passed away on Sept. 19, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1942, in Inverness, Alabama, daughter to the late Frances “Pawnee” Lambert Wilkerson and the late Charlie Wilkerson.
She worked for AVA as a sales associate where she retired after having been with the company for a number of years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Burke; and three brothers.
She is survived by her children, Craig and Karen Burke, of Sweetwater, Tennessee, and Melissa “Missy” and Alan Trippe, of Villa Rica; six grandchildren, Courtney Thang, Christopher Burke, Justin Trippe, Nathan Trippe, Carson Burke, and Brandon Trippe; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carolyn Woolley, Jewel Shierling and Merle Russell.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at West Georgia Memorial Park with Pastor Alan Trippe officiating. Those serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Burke, Carson Burke, Justin Trippe, Nathan Trippe, Brandon Trippe and Sawng Thang.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
