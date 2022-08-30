Sara Ashley Kepler, 33, of Dallas, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. She was born Feb. 24, 1989, in Decatur.
The family will
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral home in Douglasville
on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from 2-3 p.m.
The memorial service will take place at
the chapel of Jones-
Wynn Funeral Home
in Douglasville at
3 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
