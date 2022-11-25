Mrs. Sara Angela “Angie” Kirk Simpson, 71 of Carrollton passed away on November 21, 2022 in a healthcare facility.
She was born on December 1, 1950 in Macon, Georgia the daughter of Mallory B. Kirk and Loudell Daugherty Kirk.
Angie was a beloved wife to Randy and a mother to Chris and his wife Crystal. She was a caring friend, church choir member and devoted fan of all things ELVIS. Angie was a true Southern Lady who was never without a smile.
Angie never let medical challenges slow her down nor dampen her spirit. And woe be to anyone brave enough to encourage her to do otherwise.
Angie’s love of music, especially Gospel music, was central to her life. She began singing in church as a child and was a proud member of the First Baptist Church choir throughout her life.
Her love of music also brought her together with her beloved husband of 52 years, Randy. They met in college as members of the Jacksonville State University Marching Southern Band, Just two weeks ago, Angie marched and played the flute at a JAX State game halftime performance that featured band alumni.
Angie will be profoundly missed by her friends from around the world with whom she shared her love of ELVIS. She brought so many people together, introducing ELVIS fans to one another and telling all her stories and memories from “back in the day.” Angie was one of those “gate girls” — part of the group of fans that hung out at the gates of Graceland and across the street at the Hickory Log waiting to see Elvis come and go. Angie attended many concerts and one of her prize possessions was a scarf gifted to her by ELVIS from the stage. Legend has it a bloody battle ensued as Angie was walking from the stage back to her seat when another fan attempted to snatch the scarf from her. But that scarf went home with Angie.
But Angie’s most treasured ELVIS possession was the autograph she got the night ELVIS kissed her at the gas station at Poplar and Highlands in Memphis during the summer of 1977. Angie was quick to correct anyone who said she had kissed ELVIS. HE kissed her. It’s an important distinction.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the First Baptist Church between 1 & 3 pm.
Memorial Services will follow at 3 pm with Reverend Hunter Roe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you consider making donations to Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen in helping defray her final expenses
