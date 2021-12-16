For more than 50 years, an iconic Christmas light display of Santa Claus and his reindeer has been exhibited in front of a residence on Maple Street in Carrollton. Recently restored by local artist, Hannah Griffin, it is shining more brightly than ever for lovers of Christmas lights to view each night during the holiday season.
Located on the front lawn at the home of Bobby and Gloria Stewart at 2010 Maple Street, a few yards west of the University of West Georgia campus, the yuletide masterpiece was originally designed and constructed by Mrs. Stewart's father, Addison Smith, and painted by Jack Ashmore in 1968, both of whom have passed away.
"Mr. Jack did a wonderful job in painting the display, and it has served as a wonderful Christmas tradition for our community ever since," Griffin said.
She explained that the display is painted on both sides, but the side which faces the street had faded through the years.
"I started re-painting it last January after Christmas," Griffin said.
"I brightened it up and added a few highlights such as a twinkle in Santa's eyes," Griffin noted.
Griffin explained that she initially began her restoration work on the Stewart's patio next to a heater because of the cold temperatures, but eventually transported it to her studio in downtown Carrollton to complete the project.
Stewart and her husband, Bobby, live in her childhood home where Santa and the reindeer are packed away for 11 months of the year before they take flight each December.
"It takes 2-3 people to put it up, so we usually call on family and friends to help us pull it up on a cable," explained Gloria.
"I know there were a couple of years when it wasn't up that we heard from a lot of folks who said they missed it," she noted.
Originally, the display was erected on the roof of the house, but was moved to the lawn areas a few years ago.
Griffin said that she thoroughly enjoyed restoring Santa and his reindeer to a bright Christmas luster.
"It was an awesome project that I thoroughly enjoyed doing!"she said.
And the well known and beloved Christmas display continues to be enjoyed by the Carrollton community.
